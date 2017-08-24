Bisons surge past PawSox, 8-3 (Photo: Bisons.com)

PAWTUCKET, R.I.- The Buffalo Bisons topped off their series with Pawtucket with an 8-3 win fueled by a Teoscar Hernandez home run on Thursday night at McCoy Stadium.

Hernandez's home run came in the third inning with Jon Berti and Dwight Smith Jr. on base through a walk and a single respectively. The Bisons right fielder then sent a pitch deep to left field for his third homer of the series and gave the Herd a 4-0 lead to cruise to victory with.

Christian Lopes made it the third game of the series where the Bisons had two home runs in a single game. Lopes worked a full count at the top of the seventh and drilled a ball to left field for his fifth home run of the season. The Bisons second baseman also added a pair of runs earlier in the fourth inning. Mike Ohlman reached base through a walk and Jason Leblebijian doubled to right field, followed by a Lopes double to left field to score the pair.

The Herd first put runs on the board in the second inning after Gregorio Petit singled on a line drive to centerfield. Petit advanced to second on a wild pitch to get into scoring position and Jason Leblebijian batted a ball to centerfield for an RBI single.

It took until the seventh inning for Pawtucket to get a run. Brian Bogusevic opened up the PawSox's scoring when he took a Chris Smith pitch and drilled a solo homer to right field. The Red Sox then followed that up with two runs in the eighth when Matt Dominguez doubled to right field to score Jantzen White and Dan Butler.

Brett Anderson made a start for the Bisons and delivered 5.2 innings of work on the mound. Anderson kept the PawSox scoreless and allowed just a hit and a couple of walks in that span. Chris Smith dished 1.1 innings of relief and yielded the only Pawtucket score. Wil Browning closed the game out and allowed two runs off of as many hits and a pair of walks.

With the win, Buffalo takes the series 3-1 and will move on to a three-game set against Rochester. Game one of the Bisons second to last road series will take place on Friday at 7:05 p.m. Luis Santos (3-12, 4.26 ERA) will throw for the Herd and Stephen Gonsalves (1-1, 5.06 ERA) will be on the mound for the Red Wings.

BISONS NOTES: August continues to be one of the better months for the Herd. Buffalo has won five of their last seven series and 16 of the last 24 matchups...The Bisons outscored Pawtucket 23-13 in this series and is just two games back from passing them in the IL-North Divison. Buffalo has a great chance to pass them with their upcoming home series with the Red Sox.

