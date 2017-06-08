Bisons shutout by Paw Sox, 11-0 (Photo: Bisons.com)

PAWTUCKET- Pawtucket sarter Shawn Haviland went the distance as the Paw Sox offense provided an 11-run attack, beating the Bisons 11-0, Thursday night at McCoy Stadium.

Haviland, making his 10th start for Pawtucket was phenomenal. He pitched a complete-game shutout recording seven strikeouts, behind an 11-run offensive explosion and did not walk a batter to beat the Bisons 11-0. Haviland improved his record to 3-4 with the win.

The Paw Sox got on the board first with a solo homerun off of the batter's eye in centerfield by Ryan Court giving Pawtucket a 1-0 lead in the third.

T.J. House worked himself into trouble in the fourth inning. He walked the first Paw Sox batter, followed that by hitting the next two batters with a pitch. With the bases loaded, Allen Craig added to the Pawtucket lead with a single up the middle to bring home a run. Another run scored on a groundball back to the pitcher. With runners on second and third, Mike Miller slapped a ball to right field scoring both runners as he moved into second with a double. The Paw Sox tallied four runs in the inning extending their lead to 5-0.

Pawtucket loaded the bases again in the sixth inning, this time scoring when Bisons third baseman Jason Leblebijian mishandled a groundball, allowing a run to come in on the error.

In the seventh, the Bisons found themselves in trouble again. A free pass and a pair of singles loaded the bases for the Paw Sox again. Murphy Smith walked back-to-back batters to bring home two more runs. With three runners still on, Rusney Castillo singled on a line drive to right scoring another pair. They scored again on a base hit by Steve Selsky to make it five runs in the inning and an 11-0 advantage over the Herd.

Bisons Notes: Ian Parmley went 3-3 recording three of the four Bisons hits in the game.

Bisons.com