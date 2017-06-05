Bisons routed by Lehigh Valley, 12-1 (Photo: Bisons.com)

BUFFALO- The Bisons fell to Lehigh Valley, 12-1, on Monday Night at Coca Cola Field.

The IronPigs snapped a three-game Herd winning streak and with a season high in the runs column and 17 hits to seal the victory.

Lehigh Valley propelled themselves to the win off of a gigantic sixth inning. Leading the game at 3-1, the IronPigs' Nick Williams sent a ball to center field and managed to make it all the way to third base, batting in Hector Gomez for a score. Williams made it home when Pedro Florimon batted a two-run homer deep to left field to move the IronPigs up 6-1.

With the sixth inning still alive and well with singles from Logan Moore and Cameron Perkins, J.P. Crawford drove in a single of his own towards center field to score Moore and bring Perkins to third. Rounding out the inning, Rhys Hoskins doubled to center field to score both Crawford and Perkins and give Lehigh Valley the 9-1 advantage.

Hector Gomez brought in the first three runs of the evening for the IronPigs. Beginning his big night, Gomez batted a Luis Santos (2-4) pitch for a solo homer to left field in the bottom of the second inning. After Perkins and Crawford each reached base in the third inning with respective walks, Gomez drilled a line drive to right field past Ian Parmley for a triple to open the game with a three-run lead.

The IronPigs tacked on a trio of insurance runs in the seventh and eighth innings. In the seventh Moore batted in a sac fly to score Gomez and Perkins batted in a single to score Williams. Bringing Hoby Milner home for the final score of the night, Williams sent a sharp line drive to right field an inning later for a single.

Shane Opitz was the only member of the Herd that made it to home plate. The shortstop batted in his fifth double of the season to right field on a 1-1 count. A pair of at bats later, Jason Leblebijian hit a sacrifice fly to give the Bisons their lone score of the afternoon.

Santos worked 5.1 innings from the mound to start the game for the Herd. The righty gave up four runs off of five hits and four walks on the evening. Matt Dermody, Wil Browning, and Dominic Leone rounded out the game for Buffalo in relief. Dermody gave up four runs in two-thirds of an inning. Browning and Leone each pitched an inning, giving up a combined three runs and seven hits.

The Herd stays put in Allentown, Pennsylvania for two more days to continue their series with the IronPigs. They'll resume action on Tuesday night for a 7:05 p.m. first pitch. Lefty Brett Oberholtzer (1-3, 2.53 ERA) is scheduled to start for the Bisons and Cesar Ramos (4-1, 1.72 ERA) will work the mound for Lehigh Valley.

BISONS NOTES: Jason Leblebijian was named International League batter of the week after scoring eight runs on 13 hits and batting at an impressive .481 in seven games of play. Leblebijian is currently first in Triple-A All-Star voting for third basemen…Shane Opitz was also the only member of the Herd who managed to get multiple hits, going 2-3 on the night.

Bisons.com