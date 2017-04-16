Bisons Lose to RailRiders 3-1

(Photo: Photograph Courtesy Buffalo Bisons)

From bisons.com

The RailRiders put a stop to the Bisons early season dominance of them with a 3-1 victory over the Herd on Sunday afternoon from PNC Field. With the victory, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre prevented Buffalo from picking up a three-game series sweep in their first road test of the season.

Entering the game, the Bisons had won five straight against the IL North division rivals. The Herd opened the season with a three-game, rain-shortened sweep of the RailRiders at Coca-Cola Field and also won Friday and Saturday night in Moosic, PA.

But the RailRiders were afforded too many opportunities to score on Sunday and had just enough clutch hits to pull out the 3-1 win. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre went just 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position, but one those hits was an RBI-single from former Herd backstop Wilkin Castillo that snapped a 1-1 tie in the seventh inning.

The RailRiders had base runners all game and even got a leadoff triple from Dustin Folwer to lead off the sixth inning. Buffalo reliever Mike Bolsinger got out of that jam by getting Rob Refsnyder to ground out to a drawn-in infield before Jason Leblebijian threw out Folwer trying to score on another grounder from Donovan Solano.

The Bisons scored their lone run in the second inning when Dwight Smith Jr. singled, stole second base and came around on a double from Gregorio Petit.

Bolsinger took the loss to fall to 0-1 on the year. In 2.2 innings of relief, he yielded Castillo's RBI-single as well as an insurance run in the eighth inning. Brett Oberholtzer started for Buffalo and allowed a run on five hits in five innings of work.

The Bisons are off on Monday and will start a six-game homestand on Tuesday night with a 6:05 p.m. first pitch against the Norfolk Tides.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV