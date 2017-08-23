Bisons lose to Pawtucket, 5-3 (Photo: Bisons.com)

PAWTUCKET, R.I.- The Buffalo Bisons lost a matchup with Pawtucket on Wednesday night, 5-3, after Bryce Brentz nailed two homers at McCoy Stadium.

Brentz's home runs accounted for four Pawtucket scores in the fifth and sixth innings. In the fifth, the Red Sox left fielder batted a solo shot to left-centerfield to get the PawSox on the board. Then with Mike Bolsinger pitching, Brentz sent a flyball towards centerfield for his second home run of the day and brought home Heiker Meneses and Brian Bogusevic.

Pawtucket had another home run in the fifth thanks to Sam Travis. The first baseman sent a line drive towards centerfield for his fifth homer of the year and brought the PawSox deficit to within a single run.

Jon Berti was the first to get the Herd on the board in the second. Rowdy Tellez began the inning by getting on base through a four-pitch walk and Jason Leblebijian batted a single on a grounder to left field. Berti then came to the plate and plated the pair with a line drive double to centerfield to give Buffalo a 2-0 lead.

Buffalo's only other run of the night came with Roemon Fields on first base after he hit a grounder to left field in the fifth frame. Christian Lopes brought Fields home with a double to left field and stretched the Bisons advantage to three runs.

Murphy Smith gave the Herd a five-inning spot start, yielding a pair of runs on four hits. Chad Girodo allowed two runs in as many hits and could only get one out in the sixth frame. Bolsinger closed the game out with 2.2 innings of work, allowing one run. In that span he also fanned six batters.

The final game of Buffalo's four-game set against Pawtucket will be played on Thursday at 7:05 p.m. Brett Anderson (0-1. 2.25 ERA) will be atop of the mound for the Herd and Jalen Beeks (6-4, 3.00 ERA) will make the start for the PawSox.

BISONS NOTES: Rowdy Tellez now has hits in 17 of his last 21 games with his 1-3 performance...Two-run games continue to be so-so for the Herd. They're now 11-15 in that regard...Danny Jansen's batting average holds at .455 with a 1-4 night. He has hits in 11 of his 13 games.

Bisons.com