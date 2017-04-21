Bisons hit parade powers 9-3 victory (Photo: Bisons.com)

BUFFALO- 10 different Bisons batters picked up base hits while seven scored runs in a 9-3 victory over the Columbus Clippers at Coca-Cola Field.

Mike Ohlman hit a two-run home run while Christian Lopes collected a pair of RBI-hits as Buffalo improved to an IL-best 9-4 on the season.

There were 13 hits in all for the Bisons' offense, include four for extra bases. Mike Ohlman picked up the first when he launched a first-inning home run to give Buffalo an early 2-0 run lead. Jason Leblebijian doubled twice on the night, including a two-run rocket to centerfield that was part of a four-run rally in the fourth. Shane Opitz did not start for the Bisons, but became the 10th Herd batter with a hit when he doubled in the seventh.

Christian Lopes also had a pair of hits for the Bisons while reaching base four times. After the four-run fourth gave Buffalo a 6-3 lead, the Bisons' second baseman added to the advantage when he singled home Leblebijian in the fifth. Two innings later, Lopes plated Rowdy Tellez with another opposite field single to left.

Friday's win was already the fourth time the Bisons scored nine runs or more this season.

Murphy Smith (2-0) earned his second win in relief for the Bisons. The righty came into a game at a pivotal time in fifth as the Clippers had closed to within 6-3 and had runners on second and third base with only one out. Smith struck out Columbus cleanup hitter Richie Shaffer before getting a ground out off the bat of Bradley Zimmer.

Mike Bolsinger started for Buffalo and struck out the first four batters he faced. He departed after three innings having allowed only one hit.

Chad Girodo earned the three-inning save, his team-best third of the season.

The Bisons host the Clippers for a pair of weekend matinees at Coca-Cola Field beginning with Saturday's 1:05 p.m. first pitch.

BISONS NOTES: Prior to the game, the Blue Jays selected the contract of Bisons pitcher Mat Latos and also recalled Casey Lawrence to their taxi squad…With Friday night's win, Buffalo has now won the first game in all five series they've played this season.

Bisons.com