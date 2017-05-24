Bisons fall to Braves, 4-3 (Photo: Bisons.com)

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA- One big swing was all the Gwinnett Braves needed to down the Buffalo Bisons 4-3 Wednesday night at Coolray Field.

With two runners on in the fourth, Braves first baseman Carlos Franco hit a three-run blast over the right field bullpen to give Gwinnet the 4-1 lead they would hold onto. The homer was Franco's first of the season.

In the third inning, Roemon Fields continued his hot hitting to get the Bisons on the scoreboard. The outfielder doubled to left field and then stole third base with his eighth steal of the season. When he scored on Jake Elmore's groundout the Herd tied the score at 1-1.

Down 4-1, a Bisons' rally in the seventh inning fell just short. Catcher Alex Monsalve leadoff the frame with a single up the middle for the Herd. Fields then beat out an infield single and both runners advanced to second and third on a throwing error. With two runners in scoring position, Raffey Lopez delivered a broken bat single to left scoring Monsalve and Fields to cut the Braves lead to 4-3.



The Herd's starter Luis Santos went five complete innings only allowing 3 hits. However he yielded three runs on one swing in the fourth and it was enough to beat the Bisons.



Patrick Weigel started for the Braves and picked up his first win of the season going six innings and striking out five. Mauricio Cabrera came on in the eighth and retired all the batters he faced to earned the six-out save, his second save of the season.



The Bisons were just 1 for 10 with runners in scoring position and left seven runners on in the game.



Bisons Notes: Raffey Lopez 2-4 with two RBI….Roemon Fields 2-4 with a walk and two runs scored.

Bisons.com