Bisons Edge RailRiders 2-1

The Bisons used a wild pitch and a hit batter to score their two runs in a 2-1 victory over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Friday night at PNC Field. With a win in their first road test of the season, the Herd improved to 4-0 in 2017 against the defending IL Champs.

Buffalo had seven hits in the contest, but none of them drove in runs. Trailing 1-0, Christian Lopes led off the sixth inning with a single off the glove of RailRiders' reliever, Tyler Jones. Lopes then stole second base, advanced to third on a ground out and scored when Jones uncorked a wild pitch with two outs in the frame.

There were already two gone when the Herd pieced together the game's winning run in the seventh. Back in action for the first time since Opening Weekend, Gregorio Petit singled and was pushed to second when Jason Leblebijian walked. Lopes joined them on the bases when Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's Tyler Wade booted a potential inning-ending grounder. Reliever Ben Heller then clipped Ty Kelly on the hip with a pitch, allowing Petit to score from third.

Kelly was playing in his first game with the Bisons since being claimed by the Blue Jays off waivers from the Mets. He was activated on Friday with Chris Coghlan being promoted to Toronto. Petit was playing his first game since being removed for the second game of the year with a calf injury.

Wil Browning (2-0) picked up his second win in the early season by retiring all six batters he faced. Mat Latos struck out seven in five innings of work, only allowing an RBI-double by former Bisons infielder Ruben Tejada in the second inning.

Chad Girodo pitched the final two innings of the game for his first save of the season

