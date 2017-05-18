Bisons edge Chiefs, 4-3 (Photo: Bisons.com)

BUFFALO- Roemon Fields delivered the game-winning hit in the bottom of the eighth to lift the Bisons to a 4-3 victory over the Syracuse Chiefs on Thursday night at Coca-Cola Field.

The victory gives the Herd a 3-1 series win over their Thruway rival.

Fields' clutch hit rescued Buffalo from letting a game slip away from them. The Herd led 2-0 early and had a 3-1 advantage until Syracuse tied the game in the top of the eighth.

But in the bottom half of the inning, Lopes drew a one-out walk and was pushed to second by Shane Opitz's bunt. Rather than walk the hot-hitting Fields, the Chiefs decided to pitch to the Herd outfielder. Fields responded with a grounder up the middle, easily scoring Lopes from second.

"He just keeps rolling. It seems like everyday I just wait and see what [Fields] is going to do. It's kind of like I knew he was going to get a hit there," said manager Bobby Meacham.

Roemon Fields extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a leadoff single in the seventh inning. After a Jake Elmore single put runners on the corners, a passed balled allowed the speedy Fields to charge home to make it 3-1.

"If it bounced or anything, I'm gone," Fields said after the game.

The Bisons took an early two-run lead in the first courtesy of Jason Leblebijian's triple to the right-center gap, plating Rowdy Tellez and Jarrod Saltalamacchia.

Bisons' starter Luis Santos had a strong outing, yielding only four hits, two walks and striking out six in five scoreless innings. Chris Smith handled the ninth inning to pick up his second save of the year.

Bisons Notes: Jason Leblebijian went 2-4 with a triple and two RBI….Jarrod Saltalamacchia was 1-1 with three walks…Rowdy Tellez 2-4 on the night

