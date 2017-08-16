Bisons earn walk-off win over Indians, 5-4 (Photo: Bisons.com)

BUFFALO- Buffalo Bisons catcher Danny Jansen and lefty pitcher Brett Oberholtzer packed a 1-2 punch in a 5-4 victory over Indianapolis that went to the tenth inning on Wednesday night at Coca-Cola Field.

Jansen contributed to the first two Herd scores to begin the game in the second and fourth innings respectively. To open the second, Teoscar Hernandez batted a line drive single to center field. Jansen stepped up to the plate shortly after and drilled an RBI double to left field to put the Herd up a run. Then in the fourth, the Herd catcher opened the inning with another double to left field. After a single from Shane Opitz and a groundout from Gregorio Petit, Jansen made his way home to make the score 2-0.

Oberholtzer produced his fifth straight quality start and came close to eight shutout innings for the Bisons before surrendering two runs with one out left. The southpaw tossed 111 pitches with 70 of them hitting the strike zone and also threw four strikeouts. In his past five appearances, Oberholtzer threw for 33.2 innings and allowed just eight earned runs (2.14 ERA in that span).

The Herd added a pair of runs in the seventh inning to try and lock up the ballgame. Roemon Fields wheeled himself all the way home from first thanks to a single from Michael Saunders and Saunders reached home through a Rowdy Tellez ground-rule double.

Indianapolis used the eighth and ninth innngs to string together a four-run comeback effort. After the pair Oberholtzer gave up in the eighth, Jacob Stallings and Kevin Newman batted in a single and double respectively to tie up the ball game. The Herd put the game away in the the tenth with Jon Berti pinch-running after a Rowdy Tellez single. The Indians' Edgar Santana then threw a wild pitch with Hernandez at the plate to bring Berti in scoring position at second. Hernandez followed that up with a walk-off single on a grounder to center field to seal the game.

Chris Smith relieved Oberholtzer for 1.1 innings before giving up the game tying runs. Murphy Smith breezed through a clean final inning to keep the Herd's winning hopes alive.

Buffalo has one more game in this series with Indianapolis at 1:05 p.m. on Thursday. Joe Biagini (0-1, 5.68 ERA) will look to get the Herd a series win from a top the mound. Tyler Glasnow (8-0, 1.57 ERA) will try to improve on his undefeated record for the Indians.

BISONS NOTES: Roemon Fields tallied another stolen base tonight to move his season total to 37, two away from Dave Roberts' total in 2000. As a team, Buffalo added three stolen bases on the night to tie that same Dave Roberts led team at 143...Danny Jansen collected his fourth multi-hit game since his promotion to the Bisons. He has hits in every single game as well...The Bisons have won 10 of their last 16 games.

Bisons.com