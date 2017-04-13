Bisons drop pitchers' duel in extras, 2-1 (Photo: Bisons.com)

BUFFALO- Buffalo's Jarrett Grube and Rochester's Jose Berrios were locked in a pitcher's duel Wednesday afternoon at Coca-Cola Field that ended with a Red Wings' 2-1 victory in 10 innings.

The two hurlers combined to scatter six hits while striking out 13 batters in a contest that needed extra innings. In the top of the 10th, Bengie Gonzalez drew a bases-loaded walk to bring in the game-winning run for Rochester.

Berrios dominated for the Red Wings. He pitched eight innings and allowed just four hits. He only needed 83 pitches to handle the Herd, and the lone run he allowed was unearned. Berrios did not reach a three-ball count all afternoon and threw just 20 total balls to the 27 batters he faced.

Grube was equally impressive for the Herd. He allowed just two hits while striking out seven in his six innings. His only blemish on the day was a fourth-inning solo shot to left field by former Bisons' MVP, Matt Hague.

Pitcher Danny Barnes also looked sharp in relief for the Bisons. After coming on to get the final out in the seventh of a 1-1 stalemate, he went 2.2 innings with five strikeouts and no walks. Unfortunately he allowed back-to-back singles in the 10th inning and was replaced by John Stilson. Stilson then walked the first two batters he faced, which allowed the game-winning tally.

Thursday's loss to the Red Wings was the completion of a seven-game homestand for the Bisons. They went 5-2 during that stretch and are set to match-up against the Scranton/ Wilkes-Barre Rail Riders in their first road series of the season.

