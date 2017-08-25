Bisons defeat Red Wings in extras, 2-1 (Photo: Bisons.com)

ROCHESTER, NY- The Buffalo Bisons took home a 2-1 extra innings win over Rochester on Friday night at Frontier Field.

With the game knotted up at one apiece in since the sixth inning, the Herd used consecutive singles from Michael Saunders and Gregorio Petit to get in scoring position. Roemon Fields then came to the plate and tapped a sac bunt to bring Saunders to third. Finally, coming into the game to pinch hit, Dwight Smith Jr. belted a fly ball to right field to get the sacrifice run and the Bisons win.

The Herd's first and only other run of the day came in the third inning. Back-to-back singles from Jon Berti and Christian Lopes brought the Bisons into scoring position and on the following at bat, Saunders drove a line drive double to right field to bring Berti home. Lopes also attempted the trek from third to home plate but was tagged out by Red Wings catcher Anthony Recker.

It wasn't until the sixth inning that the Red Wings put a run on the scoreboard. Levi Michael drilled his first home run of the season deep to left-centerfield to tie the game up at 1-1.

Luis Santos turned in his best start in over a month and his first quality start since a July 7 matchup at Pawtucket. The righty dealed from the mound for seven complete innings and allowed just one runs and five hits in the process. Carlos Ramirez pitched a pair of innings in relief and yielded a walk and two hits. Leonel Campos (W, 3-0) closed the game out and allowed just a walk.

Buffalo continues their series with Rochester at 6:05 p.m. on Saturday night. Brett Oberholtzer (4-7, 3.98 ERA) will look to continue his recent success from the mound for the Herd and the Red Wings' David Hurlbut (8-8, 3.56 ERA) will get the start.

BISONS NOTES: Michael Saunders now has hits in 16 of his last 17 games. He's batting at .418 (28-67) in that span...With his two scoreless innings of relief tonight, Carlos Ramirez has pitched twelve innings of relief without allowing a run...Roemon Fields is now just two stolen bases away from tying the Bisons single season record (41) after taking a bag tonight.

Bisons.com