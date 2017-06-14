Bisons blank Lehigh Valley, 4-0 (Photo: Bisons.com)

BUFFALO- The Bisons bounced back against Lehigh Valley winning 4-0 Wednesday night at Coca-Cola Field.

Coming into the matchup, the Herd had dropped the previous 10 meetings against the IronPigs, who are in first place in the IL North.

The Bisons got on the board early. Back-to-back singles by Christian Lopes and Ian Parmley, followed by Steve Pearce being plunked on the arm loaded the bases. A wild pitch by IronPigs Mark Appel allowed Lopes to race home scoring the first run of the game. Rowdy Tellez then hit a bullet off the right field wall bringing in both runners with the single and gave the Herd a 3-0 lead.

In the sixth, a pair of singles by Shane Opitz and Lopes put two runners on for the Herd. Pearce stepped to the plate and came through with a base hit just under the shortstop's glove allowing Opitz to score and giving the Bisons a 4-0 advantage.

T.J. House had an impressive start for the Herd. Working himself out of multiple jams, he struck out five and only walked one batter through six scoreless innings of work. House improved his record to 6-5 with the win.

Bisons Notes: Christian Lopes was 3-3 with a double… Steve Pearce was 1-3 was with a RBI and run scored… Jason Leblebijian was the only Bisons batter to not record a hit.

Bisons.com