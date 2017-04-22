Bisons Blank Clippers 5-0

(Photo: Photograph Courtesy Buffalo Bisons)

An impeccable pitching performance by T.J. House and a pair of relievers led the way for the Buffalo to snatch a 5-0 win over the Clippers on Saturday at Coca-Cola Field. The trio of arms struck out 14 and held Columbus to just one hit with runners in scoring position to secure the Herd's first shutout win of the season.

House started for the Bisons and quickly settled in after loading the bases in the first inning. Once he worked out of that jam, the righty struck out eight and allowed just one more hit through 5.1 innings. House retired 15 of the final 20 batters he faced, improving to 3-0 on the season.

The Bisons bullpen was equally stingy in support of House. Jeff Beliveau came out for relief in the sixth inning and two innings later John Stilson closed out the game. Beliveau and Stilson combined to give up just two hits while striking out six batters.

Holding onto a 1-0 lead heading into the bottom of the sixth inning, Buffalo quickly put runners in scoring position to add some insurance. Luke Maile and Jason Leblebijian singled while Shane Optiz was hit by Columbus reliever Tyler Olson to load the bases. Dwight Smith Jr. then worked a walk after falling down 0-2 to give the Herd a 2-0 advantage. Jake Elmore then grounded a single to third on the subsequent at bat to bring both Leblebijian and Opitz home and expand the Bisons lead to a four-run cushion.

With the win, Buffalo moves to 10-4 on the season and remains atop of the IL-North Standings. The Bisons will stay in the Nickel City for one more game on Sunday against Columbus at 1:05 p.m.

