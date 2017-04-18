Bisons Beat Norfolk 4-3

(Photo: Photograph Courtesy Buffalo Bisons)

From bisons.com

The Bisons wasted little time in bringing their winning ways back to Coca-Cola Field.

The Herd started its second homestand of the season with a 4-3 victory over the Norfolk Tides on Tuesday night. Buffalo scored in each of the first three innings and held on for the win in their first non-divisional test of 2017.

Coming off a series win in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre over the weekend, the Bisons picked up right where they left off against the Tides. Batting in the second spot for the first time this season, Dwight Smith Jr. drove a 1-2 offering from Norfolk starter Gabriel Ynoa into the centerfield pavilion area for his second home run of the season.

Smith Jr. struck again in the second inning as the Bisons once again took advantage of their opponent's errors. Tides shortstop Robert Andino misplayed a pair of grounders, allowing the Herd to put runners on first and second base. With two outs, Smith Jr. lined a single to center to score Jason Leblebijian.

Buffalo the offense coming in the third inning as Alex Monsalve picked up another two-out RBI-hit, singling home Darrel Ceciliani, who was playing in his first game from a week stint on the disabled list.

Murphy Smith earned the win for Buffalo, allowing just a hit over three innings of relief in his first outing of the season. The righty was promoted to the Bisons over the weekend from Double-A New Hampshire.

Norfolk fought back late in the game, making the score 3-2 in the seventh inning on Andino's third home run of the season. An important insurance for the Herd came in the eighth when Jake Elmore drove in Mike Ohlman with a sac fly. The Tides tallied in the ninth to close to within 4-3, but Chad Girodo got David Washington to ground out with two men on base to end the game.

For Girodo, the save was his second on the season.

The Bisons and Tides battle again on Wednesday night with a 6:05 p.m. first pitch from Coca-Cola Field.

