Bisons Beat Charlotte 9-3

The Bisons scored early and often beating the Charlotte Knights 9-3 on Friday night in BB&T Ballpark.

Behind a strong outing from Brett Oberholtzer, the Herd collected 11 hits and scored four runs in both the second and fourth to emerge victorious. Oberholtzer, who was making his first start since returning from the disabled list, pitched five complete only allowing a run and three hits.

Rowdy Tellez lead off the second for the Herd with a single up the middle. A walk by Raffey Lopez put two runners on. Second baseman Jason Leblebijian drove a single to centerfield scoring Tellez to open the scoring. Then Jonathan Diaz cleared the bases with a two-run double down the right field line. The next batter, Roemon Fields delivered another double, this time down the left field line, to bring home Diaz and take the early 4-0 lead.

Leblebijian got things started in the fourth with a walk and advanced to second on a balk. Ian Parmley singled to left field, and then stole second. With two runners in scoring position, Fields came through with his second double of the game, this time driving in two runs. Dwight Smith Jr. came to the plate and hit a two-run blast to right-center field, his fifth homer of the season to make it 8-1.

The Herd tallied another run in the seventh after a Jarrod Saltalamacchia walk followed by a Lopez hit-by-pitch allowed Ian Parmley to drive in a run on a blooper to centerfield, extending to Bisons lead 9-1.

Charlotte hit a pair of homeruns in the ninth to cut the lead, but the rally was stopped short and the Bisons took the first game of the series 9-3.

