Bison Beat Mud Hens 6-4

(Photo: Photograph Courtesy Buffalo Bisons)

From bisons.com

Facing an early deficit, the Bisons took command on a Mike Ohlman two-run double and didn't look back, winning 6-4 Tuesday at Coca-Cola Field.

Down one in the fifth, Roemon Fields reached on a fielder's choice and Dwight Smith Jr. got aboard with a walk. With a full count and two outs, Ohlman delivered a clutch double off the left field wall, scoring both runners and giving the Herd a 5-4 lead.

"I thought to myself, I'm not going to let the fastball beat me. That was the pitch I was waiting for the entire at-bat. He gave it to me, and I didn't miss it," Ohlman said.

In an early 3-0 hole in the third, back-to-back walks dealt to Jason Leblebijian and Christian Lopes got things started for the Bisons. Jonathan Diaz then put down a sacrifice bunt and Mud Hens catcher over-threw the first baseman, allowing Leblebijian to score from second on the error. With two runners in scoring position, Roemon Fields stayed hotsingling to left scoring two and tying the game 3-3.

Buffalo added an insurance run in the sixth inning. After Leblebijian reached safely on a fielder's choice, Lopes drove a single down the right field line to put runners on the corners in the sixth. Next batter, Diaz came through with his second sacrifice bunt, this time safety squeeze to extend the Bisons advantage to 6-4.

Relief pitcher Jeff Beliveau came on with one out in the fourth and pitched 2.2 innings without allowing a hit and struck out three to earn the win. With a two-run lead in the ninth, Leonol Campos closed the door on the Mud Hens picking up his fourth save on the season.

"It's good to get back out there and be successful again to give our team some confidence," said manager Bobby Meacham.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV