Bills WR Walter Powell suspended

Walt Powell (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images) (Photo: Brett Carlsen, 2016 Getty Images)

Bills wide receiver Walter Powell has been suspended without pay for the first four games of the 2017 regular season for violating the NFL's policy on performance enhancing substances, the team announced Thursday through an NFL spokesperson.

Powell will be eligible to return to the Bills’ active roster on Oct. 2 in time for the team's Week 5 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Powell will be eligible to participate in all offseason activities, training camp practices and preseason games.

