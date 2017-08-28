Bills Washington Acquitted of Weapons Charge

Oct 16, 2016; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Adolphus Washington (92) on the bench against the San Francisco 49ers at New Era Field. Buffalo beats San Francisco 45 to 16. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Timothy T. Ludwig, Timothy T. Ludwig)

CINCINNATI (AP) - An Ohio judge has acquitted Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Adolphus Washington of a weapons charge.

The ruling that found Washington not guilty came Monday after a nonjury trial in Hamilton County Municipal Court. The 24-year-old Cincinnati native was arrested in July on a charge of improperly carrying a concealed weapon outside a water park in suburban Sharonville.

Police said officers were breaking up a crowd at night when Washington "reached for and displayed a gun while sitting inside his vehicle, just feet away from officers." Washington told them he was putting the weapon away.

Washington's attorney, Clyde Bennett II, said the not-guilty finding means Washington is "free and clear" of the charge in the court system.

Washington could still potentially face NFL discipline.

