WGRZ
Close

Bills Washington Acquitted of Weapons Charge

WGRZ 5:16 PM. EDT August 28, 2017

CINCINNATI (AP) - An Ohio judge has acquitted Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Adolphus Washington of a weapons charge.
 
The ruling that found Washington not guilty came Monday after a nonjury trial in Hamilton County Municipal Court. The 24-year-old Cincinnati native was arrested in July on a charge of improperly carrying a concealed weapon outside a water park in suburban Sharonville.
 
Police said officers were breaking up a crowd at night when Washington "reached for and displayed a gun while sitting inside his vehicle, just feet away from officers." Washington told them he was putting the weapon away.
 
Washington's attorney, Clyde Bennett II, said the not-guilty finding means Washington is "free and clear" of the charge in the court system.
 
Washington could still potentially face NFL discipline.
 

© 2017 Associated Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories