Oct 22, 2017; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) throws a pass before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Timothy T. Ludwig, Timothy T. Ludwig)

ORCHARD PARK, NY-

4th Quarter

Tampa Bay 27 Buffalo 27

LeSean McCoy runs for the touchdown and the game is tied at 27. Its McCoy's 2nd touchodwn of the day..

Winston connects with Mike Evans who makes a fabulous catch in the end zone to give the Bucs a 7 point lead.

Winston hits a wide open Howard for a 33 yard touchdown.

Stephen Hauschka adds a 52 yard field goal. Bills lead by seven.

3rd Quarter

Buffalo 17 Tampa Bay 13

Jameis Winston connects with O.J. Howard for a touchdown. The Bills lead is cut to four.

Tyrod Taylor connects with Logan Thomas for the touchdown and the Bills lead by 11. It was a 22 yard touchdown pass from Taylor to Logan.

Halftime:

Buffalo 10 Tampa Bay 6

2nd quarter

Buffalo 10 Tampa Bay 6

The Bills blew a golden opportunity to add points at the end of the first half but horribly mismanaging the clock.

LeSean McCoy runs for his first touchdown this season. Tyrod Taylor's running helped set up the touchdown.

1st Quarter

Tampa Bay 6 Buffalo 3

Both teams have moved the ball down the field but both have had to settle for field goals so far.

Wide receiver Jordan Matthews is active for the Bills.

