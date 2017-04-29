Bills Use 2nd 5th Round Pick on QB Peterman

Nov 26, 2016; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Nathan Peterman (4) passes against the Syracuse Orange during the third quarter at Heinz Field. PITT won 76-61. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Charles LeClaire, Charles LeClaire)

ORCHARD PARK, NY- With their second pick in the fifth round of the NFL draft, the 171st overall the Buffalo Bills selected quarterback Nathan Peterman from Pittsburgh.

Peterman played two seasons at Pittsburgh after transferring from Tennessee.

The Jacksonville, Florida native completed 398 of 662 passes for 5,236 yards and 47 touchdowns while quarterbacking the Panthers.

Peterman led the Panthers to their highest scoring offense in school history. The Panthers scored 40.92 points per game and totalled 532 points last season.

Peterman had a career high 27 completions against North Carolina in 2015 and threw for 308 yards at Clemson in 2016. He also threw for 5 touchdowns against the Tigers in the same game.

He has a bachelor's degree in communications from Tennessee and he earned his MBA at Pittsburgh.

The Bills drafted Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones in the fourth round of the 2016 draft. The Bills also added T.J. Yates to the quarterback mix earlier this year.

