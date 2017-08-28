Bills trade LB Reggie Ragland to Chiefs (Photo: © Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) - Linebacker Reggie Ragland will get a fresh start in Kansas City after the Chiefs acquired the second-year player in a trade with the Buffalo Bills.



In exchange, the Bills acquired a fourth-round pick in the 2019 draft.



The Chiefs land a player with the potential of being an upgrade for Josh Mauga, who was released earlier in the day. Ragland also gets a chance to play in a three-lineman, four-linebacker-styled defense, which he was accustomed to at Alabama.



For the Bills, they cut ties with a 2016 second-round draft pick who was in jeopardy of being cut this weekend when teams establish their 53-player roster.



The Bills drafted Ragland because he was considered an ideal fit in former coach Rex Ryan's defense. That changed when Ryan was fired and replaced by Sean McDermott, who prefers a 4-3 system.



Ragland missed all of last season after tearing a ligament in his left knee during training camp.

