Bills sign rookie LBs Milano, Vallejo; cut 3 players

WGRZ 10:16 PM. EDT May 11, 2017

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) - The Buffalo Bills have signed rookie linebackers Matt Milano and Tanner Vallejo, who were both late-round selections in the NFL draft last month.

Milano played at Boston College and was the first of Buffalo's two fifth-round picks. Vallejo was drafted in the sixth round out of Boise State.

The signings were announced Thursday, a day before the Bills open their three-day rookie minicamp.

Buffalo freed up room on its roster by releasing three players, including Marcus Roberson, a third-year player who appeared in seven games with the Bills last season.

Also cut were cornerback Marcus Cromartie, an offseason free-agent addition, and receiver Corey Washington.

