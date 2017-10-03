Bills sign receiver Philly Brown (Photo: © Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) - The Buffalo Bills signed Philly Brown to address their injury-depleted depth at wide receiver.

Buffalo (3-1) is in need of help at receiver with starter Jordan Matthews sidelined indefinitely after he broke his right thumb in a 23-17 win over Atlanta on Sunday.

Brown signed with Buffalo in March before being cut a week before the start of the season. Brown spent the previous three seasons with the Carolina Panthers.

The Bills also signed safeties Trae Elston and Shamarko Thomas, after placing safety Colt Anderson on injured reserve and releasing safety Robert Blanton.

Defensive end Eric Lee was also released on Tuesday.

