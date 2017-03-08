Bills sign RB/FB Mike Tolbert

Jan 1, 2017; Tampa, FL, USA; Carolina Panthers fullback Mike Tolbert (35) runs with the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Carolina Panthers 17-16. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kim Klement, Kim Klement)

The Tyrod Taylor announcement wasn’t the only news emanating from a busy day at One Bills Drive.

With the legal tampering period of pre-free agency in full swing, there were several players coming and going for the Buffalo Bills on Wednesday.

The team officially announced they had reached an agreement to bring running back Mike Tolbert to Buffalo, reportedly on a one-year contract worth $1 million. Tolbert had been with Carolina since 2012, the previous employer of new Bills head coach Sean McDermott. Tolbert, who was cut by the Panthers and thus could be signed prior to the start of the new league year, has rushed for 2,402 yards and 33 touchdowns and has added 203 receptions for 1,783 yards and 12 TDs during his career.

They also have reportedly reached an agreement on a four-year, $8.5 million deal with fullback Patrick DiMarco of the Falcons. DiMarco would replace Jerome Felton, and is considered in some circles as the best blocking fullback in the league.

This makes you wonder what the plan is for running back Mike Gillislee. Gillislee, who has been a nice backup to LeSean McCoy the last two years, was offered an original round tender as a restricted free agent Tuesday at a cost of about $1.8 million this season. Gillislee is free to negotiate with other teams, but the Bills would have right of first refusal and could match any offer to retain him. If they opt not to, they would receive a fifth-round draft choice from the signing team.

With Tolbert aboard, Gillislee’s services may no longer be needed.

“We’re looking at every option, we really are, in terms of trying to improve our football team and that’s really what we’re doing,” said McDermott. “We’re building a team and we’re going to do what’s best not only in this situation, but every situation going forward for this team, both in the short and long-term. We’ve got to continue to work. There’s no ‘relaxation syndrome’ at this point in time. We can’t do that. We’ve got to continue to work and explore every opportunity to improve this football team.”

