Bills sign QB Keith Wenning (Photo: © Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) - The Buffalo Bills have signed Keith Wenning to address their injury-depleted quarterback position entering their final preseason game.



Buffalo turned to Wenning because starter Tyrod Taylor and third-stringer T.J. Yates are both being evaluated for concussions suffered Saturday in a 13-9 preseason loss at Baltimore. The injuries left the Bills with fifth-round pick Nathan Peterman as the only quarterback available for their preseason finale against Detroit on Thursday.



The 26-year-old Wenning has yet to play in an NFL game since being selected by Baltimore in the sixth round of the 2014 draft. At college, he set the Ball State career record with 11,402 yards passing and 92 touchdowns.



He was signed by the New York Giants late last season before being cut in May.



In Baltimore, Wenning was coached by Bills offensive coordinator Rick Dennison.

