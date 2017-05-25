Bills sign LB Gerald Hodges, release CB Charles Gaines (Photo: © Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) - The Buffalo Bills have signed linebacker Gerald Hodges, who started 12 games for San Francisco last season.



Team officials also said Thursday that cornerback Charles Gaines had been released.



Hodges is going into his fifth season after being drafted in 2013 by the Minnesota Vikings. He played two-plus seasons with Minnesota before joining the 49ers. He had 83 tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble last year.



Gaines did not play last season but started four games for Cleveland in 2015.

