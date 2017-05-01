Bills Sign CB Shareece Wright

Sep 18, 2016; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Corey Coleman (19) catches a touchdown pass as Baltimore Ravens cornerback Shareece Wright (24) defends during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Ken Blaze, Ken Blaze)



ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) - The Buffalo Bills have added experienced depth to their young secondary by signing veteran free agent cornerback Shareece Wright.



Wright has six years of NFL experience and had 15 starts in 23 games with Baltimore over the two previous seasons. The Southern California product was selected by San Diego in the third round of the 2011 draft. He had 27 starts in 44 games over four seasons with the Chargers.



Listed at 5-foot-11 and 182 pounds, Wright has just one interception.



The Bills filled a need at cornerback after losing starter Stephon Gilmore and primary backup Nickell Robey-Coleman in free agency.



Buffalo drafted LSU cornerback Tre'Davious White in the first round of the draft to compete for the starting job opposite third-year player Ronald Darby.

