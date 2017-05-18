Bills rookie WR Zay Jones sidelined with sprained knee (Photo: © Glenn Andrews-USA TODAY Sports)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) - Buffalo Bills rookie receiver Zay Jones is listed week to week after spraining his knee during a recent practice.



The team provided the update on Thursday, when the Bills closed a three-day voluntary minicamp. The Bills didn't say when the injury occurred or which knee Jones hurt.



The injury presents a slight setback for a team overhauling its group of receivers. Jones was a second-round pick out of East Carolina and being counted upon to compete for the No. 2 receiver job opposite starter Sammy Watkins.



Watkins also isn't practicing because he's still recovering from surgery in January to repair a broken left foot.

