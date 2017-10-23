Bills rookie Tre White playing like a veteran (Photo: © Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports)

ORCHARD PARK- The Buffalo Bills had the 10th pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. Rather than take a quarterback, they traded down to #27 and took a bright-eyed kid out of LSU.



Tre'Davious White shined in his first Bills press conference and the first-year cornerback has dazzled on the field.

In six games, White has an NFL-best 11 pass deflections. He has two fumble recoveries, including one for a touchdown in the win over Atlanta. He had an interception in the win over Denver. And, he forced the game-changing fumble in Sunday's win over Tampa Bay.

Simply put: He makes big plays in big games in big moments.

"Early on, we knew he'd be a little bit different than other rookies when it comes to maturation," said Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier at his weekly Monday press conference. "The game is not too big for him as a rookie. He's lined up now against some of the best receivers and he's held his own. He's done a really, really good job."

White has not been perfect, though. He gave up huge plays to Bengals receiver A.J. Green in Week 5 and got beat by Bucs receiver Mike Evans on Tampa's go ahead touchdown Sunday.

However, White has been able to quickly forget his mistakes and focus on the next play, which is a testament to his maturity.

"The way he has bounced back from adversity is what you need at the position, which tells us he has a bright future," said Frazier.

White is a legitimate candidate for Defensive Rookie of the Year and if he keeps playing the way he has (and the Bills keep winning), he could make the Pro Bowl.



Not bad for Pick #27.

