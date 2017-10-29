WGRZ
Close
Weather Alert 15 weather alerts
Close

Bills 20-Raiders -7: Live updates, quarterly reports 4th Quarter

WGRZ 3:19 PM. EDT October 29, 2017

ORCHARD PARK, NY- 

Follow all of the action with live updates and quarterly reports from the Channel 2 sports staff.

4th Quarter 

 

3rd Quarter 

Bills  20 Raiders 7 

Hauschka adds another field goal,, this time from 44 yards. The Bills adding points after getting their third turnover of the day, a Micah Hyde interception. 

Bills get a Stephen Hauschka 35 yard field goal after forcing a turnover deep in Raiders territory. 

 

2nd Quarter 

Bills 14 Raiders 7

Matt Milano returns a fumble for a touchdown in the final minute of the first half.  Bills lead 14-7. 

The Bills tie the game as Tyrod Taylor connects with Andre Holmes for a 6 yard touchdown. 

 

The Bills will be without E.J. Gaines and Jordan Poyer for today's game. 

1st Quarter-

Raiders 7 Bills 0 

Oakland scored on the opening drive of the game on a one yard touchdown run by Jamzie Olawale. 

 

© 2017 WGRZ-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories