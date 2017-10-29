ORCHARD PARK, NY-
4th Quarter
3rd Quarter
Bills 20 Raiders 7
Hauschka adds another field goal,, this time from 44 yards. The Bills adding points after getting their third turnover of the day, a Micah Hyde interception.
Bills get a Stephen Hauschka 35 yard field goal after forcing a turnover deep in Raiders territory.
2nd Quarter
Bills 14 Raiders 7
Matt Milano returns a fumble for a touchdown in the final minute of the first half. Bills lead 14-7.
The Bills tie the game as Tyrod Taylor connects with Andre Holmes for a 6 yard touchdown.
The Bills will be without E.J. Gaines and Jordan Poyer for today's game.
1st Quarter-
Raiders 7 Bills 0
Oakland scored on the opening drive of the game on a one yard touchdown run by Jamzie Olawale.
