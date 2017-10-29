Oct 29, 2017; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy (25) on the field before a game against the Oakland Raiders at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Timothy T. Ludwig, Timothy T. Ludwig)

ORCHARD PARK, NY-

4th Quarter

3rd Quarter

Bills 20 Raiders 7

Hauschka adds another field goal,, this time from 44 yards. The Bills adding points after getting their third turnover of the day, a Micah Hyde interception.

Bills get a Stephen Hauschka 35 yard field goal after forcing a turnover deep in Raiders territory.

2nd Quarter

Bills 14 Raiders 7

Matt Milano returns a fumble for a touchdown in the final minute of the first half. Bills lead 14-7.

The Bills tie the game as Tyrod Taylor connects with Andre Holmes for a 6 yard touchdown.

The Bills will be without E.J. Gaines and Jordan Poyer for today's game.

1st Quarter-

Raiders 7 Bills 0

Oakland scored on the opening drive of the game on a one yard touchdown run by Jamzie Olawale.

