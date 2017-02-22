Bills options at QB instead of Tyrod Taylor
Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor has been medically cleared from last month’s groin surgery, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Should the Bills decline to pick-up Taylor's $27.5 million option due March 11, who will be their starting QB in 2017? Channel 2's Jonah Javad breaks down a few options.
WGRZ 10:33 PM. EST February 22, 2017
