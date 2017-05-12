Bills Open Rookie Camp

ORCHARD PARK, NY- On the day the Bills introduced their new general manager, Brandon Beane, the team also opened rookie camp. The camp is scheduled to last three days.

The first practice was held on the turf inside New Era Stadium. Owner Terry Pegula was there taking in the workout.

The Bills set it up so that their first two draft choices, cornerback Tre'Davious White and wide receiver Zay Jones competed against each other. Head coach Sean McDermott liked what he say from both players.

Jones is familiar with a couple people with the Bills. The Bills wide receivers coach Phil McGeoghan was his position coach in college and he played in the Senior Bowl with former Pittsburgh quarterback Nate Peterman.

