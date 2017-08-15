Bills LT Cordy Glenn (foot) listed week-to-week

Dec 27, 2015; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills tackle Cordy Glenn (77) against the Dallas Cowboys at Ralph Wilson Stadium. Buffalo beats Dallas 16 to 6. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Timothy T. Ludwig, Timothy T. Ludwig)

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) - Buffalo Bills left tackle Cordy Glenn is listed as week to week after receiving an injection to treat a sore left foot that has bothered him all offseason.



Coach Sean McDermott says Glenn went to Wisconsin to see specialist Robert Anderson. McDermott would not disclose the nature of the injury or the injection. The procedure occurred a little more than a week after Glenn was examined by Anderson.



Glenn has missed five of Buffalo's past eight practices and the preseason-opening 17-10 loss to Minnesota on Thursday. He also missed a series of spring practices.

