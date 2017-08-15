WGRZ
Close

Bills Leave Fisher for OP

Stu Boyar takes a look at the Bills moving all their gear back to Orchard Park as they are finished at St. John Fisher for this year.

Stu Boyar, WGRZ 1:43 PM. EDT August 15, 2017

 

PITTSFORD, NY- The Bills are headed back to Orchard Park after spending the last two and a half weeks at St. John Fisher College in Pittsford. 

Moving all their gear back to New Era Field takes a tremendous amount of work and keeps the equipment staff working almost around the clock.

While moving their gear back to Orchard Park the staff also has to load up the  van and get ready to head for Philadelphia because the Bills have a game there Thursday. 

© 2017 WGRZ-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories