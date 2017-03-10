Bills intro newcomers, cut Corey Graham (Photo: Jonah Javad - WGRZ-TV)

ORCHARD PARK- The Buffalo Bills have cut safety Corey Graham.



The 10-year veteran had one year left on his contract after playing the previous three seasons for his hometown team. Graham's release comes a day after the Bills cut fellow starting safety Aaron Williams. Buffalo also thinned its ranks at cornerback by losing starter Stephon Gilmore in free agency and cutting primary backup Nickell Robey-Coleman on Monday.



Graham had one interception last season on an under-performing Rex Ryan-coached defense that finished 19th in the NFL in yards allowed.



New coach Sean McDermott has already begun restocking Buffalo's secondary by signing safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer in free agency.

Hyde, Poyer and running back/fullback Mike Tolbert were introduced on Friday.

