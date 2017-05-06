(Photo: Photograph Courtesy Buffalo Bills)

ORCHARD PAR, NY- Saturday the Buffalo Bills said they interviewed Philadelphia Eagles director of college scouting Trey Brown for the team's GM position Saturday. Brown is the third person to interview for the job.

Brown has worked for the Bears, Patriots and Eagles.

The Buffalo Bills interviewed Brian Gaine for the general manager job on Friday.

Gaine is the Director of Player Personnel for the Houston Texans.

Gaine is second candidate to interview with the Bills.

Carolina Panthers assistant GM Brandon Beane met with the Bills on Thursday. Beane and Bills head coach Sean McDermott worked together when McDermott was the defensive coordinator for the Panthers.

Former Bills GM Doug Whaley was fired on Sunday.

