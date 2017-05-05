Bills interview Brian Gaine for GM job

(Photo: Photograph Courtesy Buffalo Bills)

ORCHARD PAR, NY- The Buffalo Bills interviewed Brian Gaine for the general manager job on Friday.

Gaine is the Director of Player Personnel for the Houston Texans.

Gaine is second candidate to interview with the Bills.

Carolina Panthers assistant GM Brandon Beane met with the Bills on Thursday. Beane and Bills head coach Sean McDermott worked together when McDermott was the defensive coordinator for the Panthers.

Former Bills GM Doug Whaley was fired on Sunday.

