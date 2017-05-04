Bills interview Brandon Beane for GM job

ORCHARD PARK- The Buffalo Bills interviewed Carolina Panthers assistant general manager Brandon Beane for the Bills GM job on Thursday.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott spent the previous six years with the Panthers as defensive coordinator and worked with Beane, so there's an obvious connection.

Beane was promoted to Panthers assistant GM two years ago.

The Bills fired former GM Doug Whaley on Sunday, along with the scouting department.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV