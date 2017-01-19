Bills hire Rick Dennison as offensive coordinator

DENVER, CO - JANUARY 24: Peyton Manning #18 of the Denver Broncos speaks to offensive coordinator Rick Dennison in the first half against the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship game (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) (Photo: Justin Edmonds, 2016 Getty Images)

BUFFALO, NY - Sean McDermott's coaching staff is taking shape with the latest addition of Rick Dennison as offensive coordinator.

Dennison spent the past two seasons as the Denver Broncos' offensive coordinator but one tie to Buffalo already is with quarterback Tyrod Taylor. Dennison was Taylor's quarterbacks coach in 2014 with the Ravens. That was Taylor's last season in Baltimore.

Dennison was also the Texans' offensive coordinator from 2010-2013 and got his start in the league with Denver in 1995 after playing for the Broncos for eight years.

