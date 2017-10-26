Bills Grant Boldin Permission to Seek Trade

Feb 4, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Anquan Boldin arrives on the red carpet prior to the 6th Annual NFL Honors at Wortham Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kevin Jairaj, Kevin Jairaj)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) - A person with direct knowledge of the decision has confirmed to The Associated Press that the Buffalo Bills have granted retired receiver Anquan Boldin permission to explore the possibility of being traded to another team.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity on Thursday because the Bills and Boldin have not announced it. ESPN.com first reported the development and posted a copy of the letter of permission the Bills issued to Boldin.

The Bills hold the rights to Boldin after they signed him to a one-year contract on Aug. 7. The 37-year-old player abruptly retired two weeks later by saying he wanted to focus on his charitable causes and social justice issues.

The timing of Boldin's decision comes with the NFL trading deadline set for Tuesday.

Though Boldin has permission to speak to teams, the Bills would have to approve any trade offer.

Messages left with Boldin's representatives were not returned.

