Bills Fans: Some Hope for 2017 Season

WGRZ Photo

It was noon, and Bob Mueller and his pal were looking for a drink.

The waitress at Danny's, just down the street from New Era Field, had just one question: "What are you guys having, 7&7's?"

"Yes, please."

The cocktail helped take some of the sting out of the 2016 season for the 94-year-old Bills fan.

“I think they should start by firing Whaley and clean house because they don’t get any better,” said Mueller.

When asked if he'd go to a Bills game next season, Mueller answered with a chuckle.

"I’d go, yeah. But I don’t think I’d buy the ticket,” he said.

Such is the familiar existence of Bills fans. For 17th straight seasons, the Bills have failed to make the NFL playoffs. It's the longest such streak in the NFL. It's also the longest playoff-less streak in major professional sports (NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL).

Down the street at the stadium, players were cleaning out their lockers and leaving for the final time this season.

At the foot of One Bills Drive, a dozen diehards. Bills fans dressed in the gameday gear. There was a grill smoldering and some beverages in hands. As the procession of players' cars, truck and SUV's rolled out, the fans would cheer and thank the members of the 2016 Bills.

Linda Mikula of Dunkirk explained, "It’s our team. It’s gonna be our year…sometime.”

Mikula remembers fondly the early 90's and the four consecutive Super Bowl visits by the Bills.

“I think we need some changes. I’m not going to mention any positions…like Whaley…but I think we have talent. I think we have a lot of talent. I think we need to stop changing and work with what we have,” says Mikula.

Nearby is Robert Evans. He is by far the tallest team backer here, made taller by the Loyal Order of Water Buffalo hat from The Flintstones cartoon series, fashioned in Bills blue.

“Well, there’s a lot of things that went wrong and there’s a lot of finger pointing. It’s up to the Pegulas to make it right. And I have a feeling that they will do right,” says Evans.

But Evans' defense of the team has its limits.

"Everything's got to change. You know what I mean."

Yes. Yes, we do.