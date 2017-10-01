Bills-Falcons: Live updates, quarterly reports

Oct 1, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; General view before the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Buffalo Bills at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jason Getz, Jason Getz)

4th Quarter

Bills 17 Atlanta 17 with 7:00 remaining in the first quarter.

Matt Ryan to Justin Hardy for the 3 yard touchdown.

The Bills had a first goal but couldn't punch it in for 6.

Stephen Hauschka with a 24 yard field.

3rd quarter

Buffalo 14 Atlanta 10. Less than 3 minutes left in the quarter

Jerry Hughes hits Matt Ryan. The ball comes out. Tre'Davious White picks up the loose ball and runs it in for the touchdown. The play was reviewed and it was ruled that the call on the field stands. Defensive touchdown for the Bills. The White fumble return covered 52 yards.

2nd Quarter

Atlanta 10 Buffalo 7. Halftime.

Devonta Freeman a one yard run for the touchdown for Atlanta.

Bills are down to 2 time outs after losing a challenge on an Atlanta completion that was good for 39 yards.

Tyrod Taylor finds Jordan Matthews for the 9 yard touchdown. It came one play after Taylor found Charles Clay for a gain of 44 yards to the Atlanta 9 yard line.

Matt Bryant kicks a 28 yard field goal. The Bills defense allowed the Falcons to move the ball but stiffened inside the red zone and forced the field goal try.

1st Quarter:



Bills 0 Falcons 0

Both teams moved the ball but were unable to score. The Bills converted a 3rd and 17 and got their first first down of the game on the second play of their first series.

In the first quarter Charles Clay and LeSean McCoy had all the receptions.

