Bills draft Boston College LB Matt Milano in 5th round

ORCHARD PARK, NY - On day three of the NFL draft, the Bills addressed another area of need at linebacker. With their first, fifth-round pick of the day, the Bills drafted Boston College linebacker, Matt Milano with the 163rd overall pick.

This pick is consistent with Sean McDermott's pattern of drafting guys with experience. Milano played four years at Boston College and was the team's MVP his senior year.

McDermott has already preached drafting players with versatility and Milano fits that mold. Milano's a former safety, played linebacker and on special teams.

In 50 games at Boston College, Milano recorded 140 tackles, two forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, one interception and 14 sacks.

