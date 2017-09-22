Sep 17, 2017; Charlotte, NC, USA; Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Marcell Dareus (99) on the sidelines in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Bob Donnan, Bob Donnan)

ORCHARD PARK, NY- When the Bills take on the Denver Broncos Sunday afternoon at New Era Field its seems likely that Marcell Dareus won't be taking the field with his teammates.

Head coach Sean McDermott said Friday morning that Dareus remains day to day with an ankle injury and won't practice with the team. Dareus hasn't practiced all week.

Left tackle Cordy Glenn also has an ankle injury and McDermott didn't seem much more optimistic about Glenn playing Sunday.

McDermott did say he "feels good about Shaq Lawson. He seems to get better every day." Lawson is battling a nerve contusion.

Lawson and Glenn were both limited in practice Thursday.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV