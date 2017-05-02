Bills Claim James

Nov 13, 2016; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Houston Texans defensive back Charles James (31) pressures Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles (5) during the second quarter of a football game at EverBank Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Reinhold Matay, Reinhold Matay)

ORCHARD PARK, NY -- The Buffalo Bills have claimed cornerback Charles James on waivers from the Indianapolis Colts.

The 26-year- old James played in 12 games with Houston in 2016. He also played one game with the Indianapolis Colts.

This will be the fourth season in the NFL for James. James has appeared in 34 games in his NFL career. He has 28 tackles and has defended two passes.

He's a 5-foot-186 pounder who played college football at Charleston Southern. He signed with the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent in 2013.

If you are a fan of the HBO show "Hard Knocks" you might be familiar with James as he was featured in it during the 2015 off season with the Texans.

