Bills, Chad Kelly A Good Fit ?

By Sal Maiorana Rochester Democrat & Chronicle

Perhaps I’m wrong about this, but I’m fairly certain the only NFL fan base that believes Chad Kelly could be the long-term answer at quarterback for their team is the tortured-for-too-long group that roots for the Buffalo Bills.

It’s the sound of sheer desperation from fed up fans hoping and praying that Jim Kelly’s nephew can do for the Bills what Jimbo did for the franchise 30 years ago, in essence a bolt of lightning striking in the same place.

Back then, No. 12 rescued Ralph Wilson’s team from extinction and ultimately led it to four consecutive Super Bowl appearances. Now, for whoever the Bills’ quarterback is, the task would be ending a playoff drought that stands at 17 unfathomable years.

Certainly it would make for a delicious provincial storyline — Chad Kelly, graduate of St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute in Buffalo, coming home and reprising the role of savior that his uncle performed so remarkably during his Pro Football Hall of Fame career. However, just because his name is Kelly does not mean that young, oft-troubled Chad is the answer to the Bills’ never-ending quest for a franchise quarterback.

Chad Kelly attended Senior Bowl practices even though he couldn't play due to a knee injury. It allowed him to speak to coaches and personnel men from several teams.

I checked several of the 2017 NFL draft prospect rankings lists, and Chad is projected as no better than a third-day pick, meaning somewhere in rounds 4-7. CBS Sports’ highly respected evaluators peg him as a sixth-rounder for several reasons, not the least of which he’s damaged goods coming off a second torn ACL surgery on his right knee which will prevent him from playing in all-star games, working out at the scouting combine, and working out for individual teams this spring.

Kelly has a strong arm, arguably one of the best in this draft class; he has some of his uncle’s toughness and competitiveness; he has some mobility (though post-surgery, that might now be lessened); and he plays with a gunslinger mentality and a huge amount of bravado (just like Jim). Beyond that, he is a player with way too many negative boxes checked to be considered a potential difference-maker at the game’s most important position.

Kelly played in a spread offense at Ole Miss and his inability to read defenses is a red flag; he has been diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder which reportedly has made it difficult for him to learn and retain playbook verbiage, a real concern at the NFL level; his decision-making during games was often questionable, especially against the better opponents; and his mechanics are said to be flawed as he too often relies solely on arm strength to make a play which won’t work in the NFL.

Then there’s the matter of his alarming lack of maturity and history of off-field problems. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney kicked Kelly off the team a few years ago, and Kelly had to resurrect himself at junior college before Ole Miss offered him a lifeline prior to the 2015 season.

Kelly pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct after he was kicked out of a Buffalo nightclub shortly after accepting Ole Miss’s offer. At the scene that night, Kelly resisted arrest and said, “I’m going to go to my car and get my AK-47 and spray this place.”

In October, he attended a high school game in Buffalo between his alma mater, St. Joe’s, and rival Bishop Timon. When a skirmish on the field broke out involving his younger brother, Casey, Chad had to be restrained from getting involved. In November, a Snapchat photo popped up on social media of Kelly allegedly rolling a joint. There is some question about how old the picture is, but no matter how old it is, if it was Kelly, that’s a potential problem down the road in a league that frowns quite heavily on the use of marijuana.

At the Senior Bowl this week, Bills general manager Doug Whaley was asked several questions about his possible interest in Kelly, and Whaley offered up politically correct answers.

Bills general manager Doug Whaley said the Bills may bring Chad Kelly in for an interview.

“With him, obviously the arm, it's undeniable,” said Whaley. “The arm is there and this is why we want to get in with him, get our hands on him, have our quarterback coach say, ‘Alright, we see you have the arm, tell me about your mind? How did you make these decisions? What are you supposed to be looking for? What types of defenses are you calling as in secondary play? Are you identifying the Mike (middle linebacker)?’”

What about the character issues? Isn’t that something to be concerned about?

“You have to, especially the way the NFL is with the personal conduct policy,” said Whaley. “You have to do as much research with the off the field stuff as the on the field. With him having Jim in his corner and probably a lot of people in his camp that have gone through this before, they're going to give him the right advice. It’s just, tell the truth.”

There’s no harm in the Bills doing Kelly the courtesy of bringing him in for an interview, if for no other reason because he’s a Kelly. But spending a draft choice on him, even in the later rounds, would be ill-advised, especially for a team that has to hit on all of its picks and doesn’t have the luxury of taking a flier on the relative of a local hero.

Taking my shots

► As an avowed hater of the Boston Red Sox, I’m thrilled that David Ortiz has retired from baseball. Now I just hope he stays retired. There has been some speculation that perhaps Ortiz will come back to play in 2017, if not all year, but maybe later in the season to help the Red Sox – a legitimate World Series contender – down the stretch. I really hope that doesn’t happen, especially after he was given the grand farewell tour last season. The Red Sox announced Thursday that they will retire his No. 34 in June, a well-deserved honor. If he’s actually wearing that uniform, it would be just a bit ridiculous, wouldn’t it?

► There are two players Yankees fans should be watching very closely this spring, because they need to come through if New York hopes to contend in the AL East, or in the wild-card hunt: Outfielder Aaron Judge and first baseman Greg Bird.

All eyes will be on Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge this spring as he tries to stick with the big club.

Bird showed promise in two months of action in 2015, but he missed all of last year with a shoulder injury. Mark Teixiera is gone, and the Yankees need Bird to step in and be the full-time first baseman. Judge has been a tease ever since he entered the organization, but when the big guy got called up in August, he was pretty disappointing. He homered on the first pitch he saw, and then went on to strike out in 42 of 95 plate appearances and batted just .189 before suffering a season-ending oblique injury in mid-September. The Yankees are hoping he can be their full-time right fielder because that job can’t possibly fall to weak-hitting Aaron Hicks.

► The Knighthawks, off to a 1-2 start in the National Lacrosse League, activated star forward Cody Jamieson Thursday and he’s expected to play Saturday night in Toronto. The Knighthawks sure missed him as they’ve scored only 28 goals in their first three games. Jamieson is trying to come back from ACL surgery, and I hope he’s not pushing his return too early. The former league MVP and three-time All-Pro ranks third all-time in team history in goals (199), assists (327) and points (526). “I am approaching it like any other game,” Jamieson said. “I have played this game my whole life. I am always excited to get out there and run with the boys and play lacrosse.”

If it were up to me …

The farcical NFL Pro Bowl would be eviscerated from our lives, permanently. I’m not breaking any new ground on this topic because it comes up every year, but the Pro Bowl is a travesty, and if not for those who still, for some unknown-to-me-reason, tune in to watch it, the game would have died long ago. Alas, football fans need their fix, even though the game is a mockery of the sport, and because it still gets ratings, the NFL won’t walk away from revenue.

The fact that the 7-9 Bills have had seven players named to the AFC roster is a clear indication of what a joke the game is. LeSean McCoy and Lorenzo Alexander deserved their spots in the original voting. Since then, due to other players dropping out for various reasons, Kyle Williams, Tyrod Taylor, Stephon Gilmore, Richie Incognito and Zach Brown have all been added to the team. No offense to any of those five players, all of whom had nice seasons, but there’s a reason they weren’t selected originally.

They were added, of course, because nearly 30 players have begged out because the Pro Bowl is the only All-Star game where players don’t really want to play. They love being picked because it helps them at contract time, but very few actually want to play in the game and risk injury. Ask Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert about that after he suffered a knee injury last year that cost him about half of this past season.



The Pro Bowl is also the only All-Star game where the players on the best teams can’t participate because they’re getting ready for the Super Bowl. That in itself should be the primary reason to end the charade. All-Star games work in MLB, the NBA, and the NHL. Because of the nature of the sport, and the timing of the game, it doesn’t work in the NFL. End it.



The numbers game

Courtesy of Elias Sports Bureau

► With his 384-yard dissection of the Steelers last Sunday, Tom Brady has now thrown for at least 300 yards against eight different teams in the postseason, two more than Peyton Manning and Kurt Warner. The Steelers have been added to a list that includes the Ravens, Broncos, Panthers, Texans, Seahawks, Raiders and Chiefs.

► As for Brady’s Super Bowl counterpart, Atlanta’s Matt Ryan, he now has 13 TD passes in his last four postseason games. Only Daryle Lamonica (1967-69) and Warner (2008-09) with 14 have thrown for more TD’s over a four-game postseason span.

► The other night, the once-mighty Los Angeles Lakers lost a game by 49 points to the Mavericks, the largest margin of defeat in franchise history. That includes the 13 seasons the team spent in Minneapolis. Just for the heck of it, I took a look at the box score for this game, and I did not recognize a single Laker name. Granted, I’m not a big follower of the NBA, but not one name rang a bell. Long, long gone are the days of Magic, Kareem, Worthy, not to mention the more recent days of Shaq and Kobe.

