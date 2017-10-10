Bills Bye Week Breakdown with Jonah & Vic

After losing to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, the Buffalo Bills hit the bye week at 3-2.
Despite being tied atop the AFC East, the Bills face some important questions.
How can a team force three turnovers and still lose?
Who will step up on offense with Charles Clay and Jordan Matthews out?
When will LeSean McCoy score his first touchdown?
Channel 2 sports anchor Jonah Javad and Vic Carucci of The Buffalo News answer these questions in their weekly Bills breakdown.
The Bills (3-2) host the Tampa Bay Bucs (2-2) on Sunday, Oct. 22 at 1 p.m.
