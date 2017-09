Sep 24, 2017; Orchard Park, NY, USA; A general view of New Era Field before a game between the Buffalo Bills and the Denver Broncos. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Timothy T. Ludwig, Timothy T. Ludwig)

ORCHARD PARK, NY-

1st Quarter

The Bills host Denver at New Era Field at one o'clock. These players are inactive for the Bills today.

Defensive tackle Marcell Dareus, defensive end Jerell Worthy, defensive tackle Deandre Coleman, left tackle Cordy Glenn, tight end Khari Lee, running back Joe Banyard and guard Vladimir Dycasse,

© 2017 WGRZ-TV