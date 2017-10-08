WGRZ
Close

Bills Bengals Quarter by Quarter- Bengals 10 Bills 10 2nd Quarter

WGRZ 2:12 PM. EDT October 08, 2017

 

CINCINNATI, OH-  

 

2nd Quarter  

Bengals 10 Bills 10.  3:10 left in the quarter. 

Tyrod Taylor hits Brandon Tate for the 12 yard touchdown. The Bills take advantage of a Micah Hyde interception. 

Rndy Bullock kicks a 30 yard field goal. Bengals 10 Bills 3. 9:01 left in quarter. 

 

1st Quarter 

 

Cincinnati 7 Buffalo 3

 

Stephen Hauschka kicks a  31 yard field goal and the Bills trail by 4 with 10 seconds left in the quarter.  

Andy Dalton his A.J. Green for a 77 yard touchdown. Tre'Davious White is beaten by a great player. 

 

© 2017 WGRZ-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories